Prep work for Blanchette Bridge rehab project starts Monday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Commuters should prepare for some potentially big traffic problems that could last until November.

It all revolves around work on the Blanchette Bridge and it begins Monday morning.

Approximately 160,000 drivers use the east and westbound bridges every day. It looks like their travel across the bridges will soon be much slower.

Prep work begins Monday and in March, crews will begin the rehabilitation phase as they focus on the Blanchette Bridge’s eastbound span.

“I use that bridge quite a lot so it’s going to be a little tricky,” said motorist Stephanie Beinhorn.

That could be an understatement. Lanes will be closed on both the west and eastbound bridges and traffic will be redirected.

“Major river bridges, river crossings, need major rehab about every 20 years to keep them viable, prolong use of life,” said MoDOT engineer Andy Tuerck.

The $33 million project includes replacing expansion joints, repairing steel, and repainting the entire structure.

“It’s going to mean I’m going to have to leave a lot earlier for work,” said motorist Paul Buhr. “It’s going to make life a lot more difficult.”

MoDOT’s solution: find a different route.