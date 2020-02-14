× Sanford Scores Four Goals, But Blues Lose in Overtime, 6-5 to Golden Knights

It was a career night for Zach Sanford, scoring four goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Blues lost to the Golden Knights 6-5 in overtime in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Sanford started his goal onslaught just 25 seconds into the game as the Blues played their first game since teammate Jay Bouwmeester’s cardiac episode this past Tuesday in Anaheim. Sanford’s second goal of the game tied the game 2-2. Sanford got the first hat trick of his career, scoring in the second period to give the Blues a 4-2 lead.

Vegas countered with two goals to tie the game at 4-4. Sanford found the back of the net again in the third period to give St. Louis a 5-4 lead. But again, they couldn’t hold the lead and Alex Tuch tied the contest at 5-5.

The game went to overtime and the Golden Knights scored their fourth power play goal of the game. Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the game to win it, 6-5.

The Blues were badly outshot in the game, 52-24, but goalie Jordan Binnington held his team in it, making 46 saves.

The Blues return home to play the Nashville Predators at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15.