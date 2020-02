× Fatal crash closes westbound lane of I-64 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One lane of westbound Interstate 64 is closed following a crash. One person has died as a result of the crash.

It is unknown how many cars are involved at this time.

The crash is near Route N at HWY 364 in St. Charles County.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.