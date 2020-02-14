× St. Clair County man pleads to guilty to child porn charges

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 66-year-old Dupo, Illinois man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to receiving child pornography.

According to US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft, James Young was discovered distributing and receiving illicit material during an online, undercover operation in 2018.

Authorities executed a federal search warrant at Young’s home in May 2018 and seized his computer. The computer had more than 2,400 images of child pornography.

Young was charged with two counts of receiving child pornography and five counts of distributing child pornography. However, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the distribution charges in exchange for a guilty plea on the two receipt charges.

Young admitted that he knowingly received child porn on November 7, 2017 and April 29, 2018.

Young will be sentenced on May 13, 2020.