St. Louis double murder case dismissed after no indictment

Posted 4:21 pm, February 14, 2020, by

Willie Little

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis judge has dismissed a double murder case because the suspect has been jailed since August without an indictment or preliminary hearing.

Associate Circuit Judge Craig Higgins on Thursday threw out the case against 63-year-old Willie Little.

Prosecutors allege he shot and killed 41-year-old Toni Washburn and 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg in August.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Curran and District Defender Matthew Mahaffey said Friday that Little’s 176 days in jail exceeded a state Supreme Court rule that a preliminary hearing must be held within “a reasonable time” after felony charges are filed.

