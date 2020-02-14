Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Will former Missouri Gov. Greitens attempt a political comeback after ethics report?

Posted 2:08 pm, February 14, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley Extra, the Fox 2 political analysts discuss the recent ethics report regarding former Governor Eric Greitens. They discuss with host John Brown if Greitens will try and make a political comeback in light of the new information.

