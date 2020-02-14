Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Wrestling coach fired, pleads not guilty to accosting driver

Posted 9:38 am, February 14, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Catholic high school in Columbia has fired an assistant wrestling coach after he was arrested on suspicion of sexually accosting a driver as she was giving him a ride to a Hooters sports bar and grill.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 45-year-old Brooks Travis pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree sexual abuse during his arraignment. Diocese spokeswoman Helen Osman said Travis was not a full-time employee at Father Tolton Catholic High School and was terminated as soon as school officials learned of the arrest. Travis also is a chiropractor.

