Young boy, woman die after suburban Illinois house fire

Posted 9:39 am, February 14, 2020, by

MINOOKA, Ill. – Authorities say a suburban Chicago house fire has killed a young boy and a 57-year-old woman. The Will County Coroner’s Office says 5-year-old Wavelyn Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Minooka at 2:35 a.m. Friday.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office says Susan M. Weber died at a hospital and two other occupants of the home also were taken to a hospital for treatment. Firefighters were called to the fire about 1 a.m. Friday. Minooka straddles the Will-Grundy county line 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

