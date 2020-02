× 2020 Cardinals Spring Training – February 14 Report – Jack Flaherty & Matt Carpenter

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow is with the Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida for Spring Training 2020.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In his February 14 report, Charlie did a report on Cardinals ace starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and how he can top his spectacular 2019 season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charlie also sat down with 3rd baseman Matt Carpenter, who is hoping for a major turnaround from his sub-par 2019 season.