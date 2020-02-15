× ‘But I Know I Love You’: Man writes book to help wife who lost memory

LINDEN, MI (WJRT ) — After a suffering a major medical complication during childbirth, a Linden woman lost all of her memory.

Camre Curto doesn’t remember giving birth or even her wedding day. However, her husband is now working to keep those memories alive.

A walk in the woods is a simple moment that Steve Curto holds on to, because for his wife this is a moment that will slip away in a just a matter of days.

You’d never know it by looking at her, Camre suffered a serious brain injury about seven years ago while she was pregnant.

“So she ended up losing all of her memory,” said Steve.

Steve said it all started when Camre was rushed to the hospital, where she went into eclampsia, suffered a grand mal seizure and also had a stroke.

Their son, Gavin, was born early via C-section, however because of the brain damage Camre’s memory was wiped away.

“She doesn’t remember the first day we met, or even our own wedding, or our engagement, or the birth of our son or what happened to her,” said Steve.

Camre was a new mom, but because of her condition she briefly lived with her parents. She was temporarily apart from her son and Steve.

“I had all the weight of the world on my shoulders,” said Steve. “When it comes to family and not giving up, it just wasn’t going to happen.”

At the time Steve was balancing work, a newborn son and a fiancee who couldn’t remember anything. However, there was one thing Camre did know for sure.

“She said, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I love you,'” he said. “That was the ball that got everything rolling.”

It was also the title of the book Steve wrote to keep the memories alive for Carme.

“But I Know I Love You” documents the Curto’s journey over the past decade.

“I wrote it for her, to show her the journey we’ve been on,” said Steve. “I want to use the book as a tool to not give up.”

Camre’s memory is improving. She’s hoping that a recent procedure will help to slow her seizures and help bring back a lifetime of memories.

“I think there’s going to be more tremendous improvement,” said Steve. “I’ve always been hopeful. I’ve never given up that hope.”

Camre recently had a device placed onto her brain that will help with the seizures, and Steve said she is recovering and hasn’t had a seizure in three weeks.