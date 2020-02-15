Chamber composition honors longtime St. Louis music critic

Posted 11:55 am, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 11:52AM, February 15, 2020

ST. LOUIS – A British composer’s new choral anthem is a tribute to an unlikely honoree – a classical music critic in St. Louis battling a life-threatening disease. Sarah Bryan Miller, the critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, received a private performance of composer Judith Bingham’s work in September. The public premiere will be Sunday by a consortium of music groups led by the St. Louis Chamber Chorus. Miller was diagnosed with cancer about a decade ago. What started as breast cancer has spread to her bones and liver. Doctors told her last summer “not to make plans” after Thanksgiving.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.