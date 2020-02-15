Crews working to fix large water main break in Olivette

OLIVETTE, Mo. – Missouri American Water crews have been working since Thursday night to fix the water main break on Old Bonhomme at Price. Neighbors say this has been an escalating issue for some time.

People living in the area say they first noticed the issue a few months ago. They say that there was water bubbling up from one of the streets. Now, the water has started to freeze during the winter. It is a problem for children walking to their bus stops.

The city of Olivette has issued an alert for the road closure due to this water main break.  They say it will continue throughout the entire day on Saturday.  They’re asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Missouri American Water says most of the homes in this area are being fed by other water systems. Most customers should not lose water while the work continues.

Google Map for coordinates 38.669132 by -90.389036.

