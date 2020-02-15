Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 14, 2020

Posted 2:31 am, February 15, 2020, by

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 14, 2020.

Data pix.
Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

Belleville West at East St. Louis

CBC at SLUH

(Girls): Kirkwood at Parkway North

Webster Groves at Miller Career

Data pix.
Segment Two of the Fox 2 Prep Zone show featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

Eureka at McCluer North

(Girls): Ladue at McCluer North

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and local basketball expert analyst Earl Austin Jr. talked several topics during the show, including the strength of the Southwestern Conference in Illinois and next week's big showdown between CBC and DeSmet.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.