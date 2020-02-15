Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 14, 2020
This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 14, 2020.
Belleville West at East St. Louis
CBC at SLUH
(Girls): Kirkwood at Parkway North
Webster Groves at Miller Career
Eureka at McCluer North
(Girls): Ladue at McCluer North
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and local basketball expert analyst Earl Austin Jr. talked several topics during the show, including the strength of the Southwestern Conference in Illinois and next week's big showdown between CBC and DeSmet.