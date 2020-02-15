× Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 14, 2020

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 14, 2020.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

Belleville West at East St. Louis

CBC at SLUH

(Girls): Kirkwood at Parkway North

Webster Groves at Miller Career

Segment Two of the Fox 2 Prep Zone show featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

Eureka at McCluer North

(Girls): Ladue at McCluer North

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and local basketball expert analyst Earl Austin Jr. talked several topics during the show, including the strength of the Southwestern Conference in Illinois and next week's big showdown between CBC and DeSmet.