Police: Killing of Uplands Park man was part of group's robbery attempt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Major case detectives now say the killing of an Uplands Park man earlier this week was part of a robbery attempt carried out by three teens. They report two teens, a 15 and a 16-year-old are now in custody for the shooting. Patrick Leeper, 30, was found shot to death in a home on Glenmore Wednesday afternoon.

Tyree Devrouax, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing. Authorities say they do not yet have him in custody and are asking for the public to call the police if they know his whereabouts.

You can call St. Louis Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.