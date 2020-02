Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis area-based company, Save the Girls, is an explosive new brand of Touch Screen Purses. This company has gained national attention by creating a twist on fashionable handbags. Save the Girls grew from an idea to over $4 million in sales in just two years. Tami Lange, Owner of Save The Girls, joins us in the studio to talk about where her idea came from and demonstrates how these handbags work.

For more information, visit savethegirls.com.