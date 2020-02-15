× Mardi Gras events kick off this weekend in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Let the good times roll. Mardi Gras kicked off in a tasty way in Soulard.

Hundreds of runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning to brave the cold for the Annual Missouri Lottery 5K called run for your beads.

The fun continued after the big run with the Southern Comfort Taste of Soulard. It’s an adventure through many Cajun flavors that you will find throughout Soulard at any participating establishments Saturday and Sunday. Passes cost 25-bucks.

On Sunday the ” Purina Pet Parade” starts at 1 p-m at the Corner of 12th Street and Allen. It will be followed by the “Wiener Dog Derby” at 2 pm.

The fun continues with the Mayor Mardi Gras Ball on Friday at St Louis City Hall.

Next Saturday the biggest parade outside the Big Easy will take place. The Bud Light Grand Parade will include nearly 100 floats and more than 100,000 strands of beads will be given to revelers lining the parade route