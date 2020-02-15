Officials hope to name new SIU Carbondale leader by April

Posted 8:22 am, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 08:21AM, February 15, 2020

Officials hope to name a new chancellor to lead the Southern Illinois University Carbondale by spring. Phil Gilbert is the chair of the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees. Gilbert said at a meeting this week that a 23-member advisory committee has chosen semifinalists.  Those candidates will be interviewed then narrowed to a list of finalists, who will be invited to visit campus in late March or early April. Board members hope to hire the new chancellor when they meet in April, The Southern Illinoisan reported. The board’s selection will replace Interim Chancellor John Dunn. Dunn has led the campus since December 2018 when then-Chancellor Carlo Montemagno died.

