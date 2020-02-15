Festus man fatally shoots father

Posted 10:59 am, February 15, 2020, by

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County police report that detectives and crime scene analysts are investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Burley Road in Festus.

Around 8:30 a.m., police received a call for a gunshot. When police arrived they found a 73-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was taken into custody. Police say that the suspect is the victim’s son and lived in the home.

Detectives and crime scene analysts are still processing the scene. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending criminal charges. The victim will be identified once next of kin notifications are made.

