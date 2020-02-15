Taste of Soulard kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations

ST. LOUIS - Mardi Gras celebrations are getting started! The Taste of Soulard is a self-guided tasting and pub crawl that allows you to choose your own adventure through the many Cajun flavors that you will find throughout Soulard. Each purchase includes one drink voucher and six food vouchers that can be redeemed at any of the participating establishments. On Saturday, the world-famous Soulard Trolley Tramps will be shuttling merrymakers to restaurants throughout the neighborhood.
TASTE OF SOULARD
Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Soulard Neighborhood
Passes: $25
PURINA PET PARADE
Sunday, February 16
Registration: 10:00 a.m.
Parade: 1:00 p.m.
TITO`S WIENER DOG DERBY
Sunday, February 16
Registration: Opens at 10:00 a.m.
Opening Ceremonies: 1:45 p.m.
First Heat: 2:00 p.m.
MAYOR`S MARDI GRAS BALL
THE RAGING 20'S, A SPIN ON THE ROARING 20'S
Friday, February 21
7:00 p.m. to Midnight
The Rotunda in St. Louis City Hall
BUD LIGHT GRAND PARADE
Saturday, February 22
Parade Starts: 11:00 a.m.
Soulard Neighborhood
For more information, visit stlmardigras.org.