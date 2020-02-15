Taste of Soulard kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mardi Gras celebrations are getting started! The Taste of Soulard is a self-guided tasting and pub crawl that allows you to choose your own adventure through the many Cajun flavors that you will find throughout Soulard. Each purchase includes one drink voucher and six food vouchers that can be redeemed at any of the participating establishments. On Saturday, the world-famous Soulard Trolley Tramps will be shuttling merrymakers to restaurants throughout the neighborhood.

TASTE OF SOULARD

Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Soulard Neighborhood

Passes: $25

PURINA PET PARADE

Sunday, February 16

Registration: 10:00 a.m.

Parade: 1:00 p.m.

TITO`S WIENER DOG DERBY

Sunday, February 16

Registration: Opens at 10:00 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 1:45 p.m.

First Heat: 2:00 p.m.

MAYOR`S MARDI GRAS BALL

THE RAGING 20'S, A SPIN ON THE ROARING 20'S

Friday, February 21

7:00 p.m. to Midnight

The Rotunda in St. Louis City Hall

BUD LIGHT GRAND PARADE

Saturday, February 22

Parade Starts: 11:00 a.m.

Soulard Neighborhood

For more information, visit stlmardigras.org.