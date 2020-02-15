The ultimate girls day out at St. Charles Convention Center Feb. 21-23

ST. LOUIS - The ultimate girls day out is gearing up for more food, fashion, fitness and fun. The show features the latest and greatest products and services from over 400 exhibitors. Barb Dougherty, Independent Senior Sales Director with Pampered Chef, and Chef Maggie Klonsky, Independent Sales Director with Pampered Chef, join us to talk about their Working Women's Survival Show and share a healthy take on the traditional shepherd's pie recipe.

Working Women's Survival Show
Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23
St. Charles Convention Center
1 Convention Center Plz
St. Charles, MO

For more information, visit discoverstcharles.com.

