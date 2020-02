× UPS Stores Game of the Week – Kirkwood vs Parkway North – Friday, February 14, 2020

The UPS Stores Game of the Week for Friday, February 14, 2020 is the girls high school basketball game between two of the top programs in the area, Kirkwood and Parkway North.

Kirkwood came from 12 points down at halftime in this game to come back and win 51-50.