Florissant couple frustrated over feud between police and Kim Gardner in seeking justice for murdered son

FLORISSANT, MO - The You Paid For It Team talks to a Florissant family who lost their son to murder in the City of St Louis.

Ronnie and Rhonda Robinson say the tensions between the St. Louis police department and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office is hampering their search for justice.

Their son Breyon, was murdered in 2018 on Kossuth in north St Louis. After his murder, police say his body was stuffed into a dumpster and set on fire.

The couple says detectives have told them that they are reluctant to bring cases to Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for fear she'll just reject the case. The Robinson's said that hesitancy is delaying their search for justice.

Ronnie Robinson had another son murdered in Madison County, Illinois in 2015. Robinson said their justice system was swift, with a quick arrest and prosecution. But in St. Louis it’s just the opposite.