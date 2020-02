Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Easter Bunny is coming to the youth activity park and kids can celebrate with a free Easter egg hunt. There will be more than 8,000 candy and toy-filled eggs and other fun activities for kids. The egg hunt will take place on Saturday, March 28th.

For more information and to register, visit stccparks.org and click on 'enroll in activites' or call 636-949-7535.