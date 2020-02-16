Hancock and Kelley: What does Trump and Bernie’s surge mean for the 2020 race?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political insiders discuss President Trump's recent surge in approval ratings and what it means for the Democratic nominee. Plus, they discuss the fear among some Democrats that a Bernie Sanders ticket could doom their efforts to win other races.

