ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political insiders discuss President Trump's recent surge in approval ratings and what it means for the Democratic nominee. Plus, they discuss the fear among some Democrats that a Bernie Sanders ticket could doom their efforts to win other races.
Hancock and Kelley: What does Trump and Bernie’s surge mean for the 2020 race?
-
Hancock & Kelley: Fallout from the State of the Union speech
-
Hancock & Kelley – Parallels between the election in the UK and the US
-
How can we keep the positive momentum for St. Louis in 2020?
-
The move to the left by Democrats could be an election year gift for the Republicans
-
Hancock & Kelley – Why withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate?
-
-
Hancock and Kelley – The federal money tied to the Loop Trolley project
-
Hancock & Kelley: What you need to know about the Trump impeachment hearings
-
Will former Missouri Gov. Greitens attempt a political comeback after ethics report?
-
Is it time to make gambling more widespread in Missouri?
-
Hancock & Kelley: Why Wall Street believes that President Trump will be re-elected
-
-
Hancock & Kelley – The impeachment hearings taking place in our nation’s capital
-
Hancock & Kelley: Is the daily political news cycle getting out of control?
-
Hancock & Kelley: Impeachment inquiry vote against President Trump