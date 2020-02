× Police officer shot at Ferguson Walmart

FERGUSON, MO – FOX 2/NEWS 11 is following breaking news out of Ferguson, Missouri where a police officer was shot around 7:15 p.m. at the Walmart store located on West Florissant.

Sources tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 the officer shot was an off-duty working a secondary job and is not a Ferguson police officer.

More information to follow as it becomes available.