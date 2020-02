Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missourians to follow fire safety tips after an uptick in fatal fires over the winter. The Red Cross has responded to 20 fatal fires in Missouri since July 1, 2019. Fifteen of those fires happened between November 2019 and January 2020.

The Red Cross provides free smoke alarms to anyone who needs them and also installs them. Individuals may request alarms through getasmokealarm.org or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or their local Red Cross chapter.