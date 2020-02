× St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – Rylee Mulvaney – February 15, 2020

Congrats to Kirkwood High School girls basketball player Rylee Mulvaney. She is this week’s St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week for Saturday, February 15, 2020. . Rylee led the Pioneers with 22 points last night in their comeback win over Parkway North, 51-50.

Mulvaney had four three pointers in the victory. Rylee averages 10 and a half points per game this season for the Kirkwood Pioneers (20-3).

