× Storm Dennis strikes UK sparking flood warnings and evacuations

The UK has been battered by gale force winds and heavy rains for the second weekend in a row as a cluster of storms continues to cross the Atlantic.

Storm Dennis has seen flood warnings across large parts of the country as the storm picked up Saturday and lasted into Sunday.

There were wind gusts as high as 91mph (146km/h) and more than half a month’s worth of rainfall in some areas, according to a tweet from the Met Office.

More heavy rain and “very strong winds” are forecast through Sunday, said the UK’s official weather forecaster.

By early Sunday morning there were 198 flood warnings in place across the country, reports PA Media, which mean immediate action must be taken. There were also a further 326 flood alerts, which warn the public to be prepared.

South Wales is one of the worst-hit areas and the situation is said to be “life-threatening.” The Met Office has issued a red warning after heavy rainfall raised the risk of flooding.

“The forecast is for very significant levels of rain, especially in the eastern valleys of South Wales,” said Jeremy Parr, head of flood and incident risk management for Natural Resources Wales.

“Impacts could be severe overnight, and everyone should take the warnings extremely seriously.”

High winds are also possible on Sunday in Belgium, Denmark, France and Germany.

British Airways and easyJet grounded flights for safety reasons, with the budget airline confirming 230 cancellations on Saturday, according to PA.

Last weekend Storm Ciara caused hundreds of flights across Europe to be canceled, with two of Europe’s busiest airports — Frankfurt, Germany, and Amsterdam, Netherlands — each grounding more than 100 flights due to the storm.