25-year-old man with Down syndrome missing from St. Louis County

Posted 5:09 am, February 17, 2020, by

ST. LOUIS – An Endangered Advisory was issued Sunday evening for a missing 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome last seen in St. Louis County.

Victor Hamilton II, 25, left a home in the 130 block of East Cartwright around 6:30 p.m. after he had an argument with his dad. Hamilton does not have a car, cell phone and he is unfamiliar with the area, police say.

Hamilton is about 5 feet and 4 inches, weighs 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage green jacket with a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.