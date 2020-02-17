BattleHawks see growing fan support with ticket sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The BattleHawks brand is resonating in St. Louis. After two road games to start the XFL season, the team will play its first home game at The Dome and it's considered a sellout at 28,000 fans.

"The demand has been very strong in the last month. We also had season ticket holders leading up from September, October, December when they were putting their deposits in," said Kurt Hunzeker, BattleHawks president.

The sellout means the entire lower bowl is filled. At this point, there are some suites open. Hunseker says they are not opening the upper bowl.

“The upper deck, logistical issues involved there. A lot of it is customer service, a lot of it is manpower, a lot from an aesthetic standpoint,” he said.

The 1-1 BattleHawks will host the 1-1 New York Guardians Sunday at 2 p.m. Hunzeker says the XFL likes what they are seeing in all eight markets, and St. Louis has passionate fans, plus the team looks good.

“We're going to dim out the upstairs. People will see an intimate environment, which is what the XFL wanted. A great game experience and having 28,000 fans on top of the action.”

The first two weeks of the season have shown a younger base of fans and families. Hunzeker says the business community in St. Louis has opened its arms to the team and The Dome has been a great partner.

“We're not only excited about Sunday’s home opener. We have another game six days later and people who can’t get in for the first game can buy tickets for the second, third, fourth and fifth games so they don’t miss the action.”

Hunzeker believes it’s all about building the first homegrown professional football team in St. Louis that people can take pride in.