Best Seats in the House: Rascal Flatts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Instagram

An unforgettable chapter in country music history will be celebrated this year, as Rascal Flatts is hitting the road for the RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR.  The tour is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 23rd with special guests Chris Lane and Matt Stell.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets every day this week before they go on sale Friday.   Plus, one grand prize winner receives the Best Seats in the House – a pair of VIP tickets, plus $200 to Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 2/21 at 10am, but FOX 2 has a pre-sale  happening Thursday, February 20th from 10a – 10pm.  Use password: FOX2NOW

Share your favorite Rascal Flatts song and use #RascalFlattsinSTL

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS HERE!

Entries are due by 2/21 at 1pm!

