Dog reunited with family after Ohio officers rescue him from icy pond

Posted 9:04 am, February 17, 2020, by
Data pix.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A dog who was rescued from an icy pond in Ohio on Sunday has been reunited with his family.

A Springfield Township police officer waded into the pond to retrieve "Lucky," who had fallen through the ice.

When police found Lucky he was not wearing a collar or any tags. Authorities took him to a nearby house to warm up.

Now, Lucky has been reunited with his family.

"Lucky's family has been located," the Springfield Township Police Department said on Facebook. "Thank you all for the help make sure Lucky made it back home."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.