Downtown St. Louis businesses say thieves are targeting ATMs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Downtown St. Louis businesses are reporting thieves are targeting their ATMs, prompting one business to get rid of its ATM altogether.

St. Louis police reported an attempted theft of an ATM at the US Bank in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on Monday morning. Police said the robber was unable to get to the cash in the ATM.

Just about a half a block east at the Roberts Gallery, workers were boarding up a glass entry door that had been smashed. Inside the gallery, the same thief used the hammer to smash the glass door to the STL Foot Mart at about 5 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a male wearing a blue hooded coat with his face covered. He grabs the cash register behind the counter and then leaves through the broken glass door.

Police discovered the cash register on the sidewalks across the street. Mohammed Maharmeh, the owner of the STL Food Mart, said the thief got away with about $150 dollars from the register.

"The call came in around 8 o'clock—the manager of the building—and said there's been a burglary in your store so you need to come and I came in,” he said. “It’s a terrible feeling, you know, it’s a business and it interferes with the business and is making people insecure when such things happen.”

One merchant spoke with Fox 2 News but asked not to go on camera. She said her business was not hit by thieves overnight but said she’s removing the ATM from her store because she doesn’t want to become a target.

There’s been no word from police on any arrests. No injuries were reported.