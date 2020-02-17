Jefferson County billboard jars memory of residents over the disappearance of Ronnie Bolin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - There is a new glimmer of hope in the case of Ronnie Bolin, who disappeared from Jefferson County in the 1990s.

A billboard has just popped up offering a reward and asking for tips.

If you’re driving Highway 30 through High Ridge in Jefferson County, you can’t miss it: a $10,000 reward in the disappearance of Ronnie Bolin, with Bolin’s photo, and the phone number for a tip line: 314-408-8050.

Bolin disappeared nearly 34 years ago. Much of St. Louis may have forgotten about the case.

“It’s the first I noticed (the billboard) but I’m going to look again. It’s very interesting,” said longtime Jefferson County resident, Jeff Niemeyer. “I would have to think about it a little harder to try to remember it.”

The details of the disappearance from July of 1996 may be hard to recall from a single drive-by on Highway 30. Bolin, a minister from Hillsboro, was 33 then.

His car, a 1988 Subaru, was discovered with a door open and the keys inside at car wash in north St. Louis.

Bolin was never found.

Now, Curtis Wright, 51, a former friend of Bolin’s, has surfaced in a Naples, Florida, murder case. Wright admits to driving with an accomplice from Missouri to the home of Florida doctor,

Teresa Sievers, and beating her to death with a hammer in a murder for hire plot.

Sievers’ husband, Mark, was sentenced to death in the case, last month.

In the past, Wright was reportedly a person of interest in the Bolin case.

Maybe a billboard, a reward, and a phone number will tie things together.

“As in most cases, most of the time, somebody knows, they’re just not coming forward,” Niemeyer said.

Wright was sentenced to 25 years in prison in exchange for testifying and pleading guilty in the Sievers murder case.