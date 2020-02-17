× Missouri House Democrats push for Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Medicaid continues to be an issue lawmakers in Jefferson City are debating. House Democrats held a news conference on Monday to outline some of their proposed legislation to deal with what they call an enrollment crisis.

HB 1670 is sponsored by State Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury). It would require children enrolled in Medicaid to remain enrolled for one year before their eligibility needs to be verified again. She has also filed HB 2439 which would require the state to follow federal regulations that give families 30 days to return paperwork instead of the current 10-day period.

House Democrats believe those pieces of legislation would help prevent children from suddenly being removed from Medicaid. The number of children dropped from Medicaid has been the subject of debate at the Missouri Capitol.

Democrats said they applaud a Republican-sponsored bill that would streamline the application process. State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) has filed HB 1960 which streamlines the application process for Medicaid and other public assistance programs as well.