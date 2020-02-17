New owners of Chesterfield Mall want to develop the property into the city’s new downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - If you enjoy The CheeseCake Factory and AMC Theatre, then you’re fine, both are scheduled to stay.

Meanwhile, everything else could be dirt here within the next couple of years.

That’s the plan from The Staenberg group who recently purchased the once-thriving mall.

Nowadays, foot traffic is slow and many places are shut down besides a couple big box stores and some local shops.

Tim Lowe with the new ownership group says the plan is to bulldoze all of that and create a live-work environment or as he calls it a new Downtown Chesterfield.

That would include shops, apartments, streets – a complete 180 from what’s here now.

Now, the ownership group is hopeful to create a partnership with the Chesterfield city hall to make this happen.

A project of this nature would take years to complete.

As far as how much it’ll cost, Lowe says somewhere in the ballpark of $100 million.