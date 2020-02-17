Pet of the Week: Clayton

Posted 12:23 pm, February 17, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Clayton is a 1-year, 7-month-old terrier mix. He's still a puppy and is full of energy!

He loves to play with toys and enjoys being outdoors.

Clayton loves everyone he meets and has never met a stranger. He would do well in an active household.

You can visit Clayton at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

