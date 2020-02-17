× Police identify woman killed in Greater Ville

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified a woman found murdered in the Greater Ville neighborhood over the weekend.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on February 15. They found the body of a woman behind a dumpster with a puncture wound.

The woman was later identified as 28-year-old Barbara Moore.

At present, St. Louis police have recorded 19 homicides in the city. At this time last year, the city had 23 homicides.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. Or you can leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at at 866-371-TIPS (8477).