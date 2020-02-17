× Police on the lookout for missing endangered woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 33-year-old woman. Police say Hope M. Robinson was last seen Sunday morning around 10:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard in south St. Louis County.

Ms. Robinson has attempted suicide and evaded officers called to her home, fleeing on foot.

She is a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a red Columbia jacket and red pants.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.