Man wanted for shooting officer at Ferguson Walmart considered ‘armed and dangerous’

FERGUSON, Mo. - St. Louis County Police have released clear images of a shoplifting suspect who shot an off-duty Ferguson police officer. Detectives want to identify the suspect, who remains at large.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, 5’6” to 5’8”, and 150-160 pounds. His hair is braided and in a small ponytail. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants, Nike sandals, and black socks. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The off-duty Ferguson police officer was shot multiple times when he confronted a shoplifter at a Walmart in the Missouri city Sunday night, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The 35-year-old officer was working security in the Walmart on West Florissant Avenue and was in full uniform when he approached the shoplifter around 7:11 p.m. local time, the St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release.

The shoplifter pulled out a firearm and discharged it, striking the officer multiple times, the release said.

The officer, who has 2 1/2 years of law enforcement experience, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a car, the department said.

The Ferguson Police Department asked the St. Louis County Police Department to assist with the response. The latter is leading the investigation, which remains active at this time.