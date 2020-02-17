This video of J.J. Watt dancing with his grandma is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Can your grandma bust a move?

J.J. Watt proved that his grandma can. The NFL superstar shared an adorable video on Instagram of him and her dancing at his wedding party Saturday night.

“Grandma cuttin it up on the dance floor,” Watt captioned the video.

Guests crowded around the pair as they showed off their groovy moves. When the dance ended, they shared a sweet hug.

Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, and professional soccer player Kealia Ohai married in a tropical Bahamas wedding.

Watt has played for the Texans since 2011 and has been selected as Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year three times. He is a five-time All-Pro in his nine seasons.

Ohai was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft, according to her profile on the Houston Dash’s website.

She recently was traded by the Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.