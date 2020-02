Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A bank ATM sustained heavy damage after someone used equipment in an attempt to remove the device.

The incident happened around 7:00 a.m. Monday at a US Bank in the 1300 block of Washington Ave.

It is unclear if the suspect got away with any cash.

The ATM was damaged in the attempt, but the suspect was not able to get away with the device.

Investigators are examining evidence at the scene for clues into the identity of the suspect.