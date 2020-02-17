× Woman accused of stealing more than $74,000 from Maryland Heights company

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A St. Louis woman has been accused of stealing more than $74,000 from her company while working in its accounts payable department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 59-year-old Donna Brooks is charged with felony stealing. It’s not clear whether she has an attorney. Authorities say she worked for American Plastics in Maryland Heights and issued several unauthorized checks to herself between March 7, 2019, and Feb. 6.

She disabled alerts that notified the chief financial officer when nonpayroll checks were issued. Authorities say she failed to do so on the two most recent checks she issued, prompting a company investigation.