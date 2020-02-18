× 27-year-old man dies after assault near the Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – Prosecutors are reviewing the case of a man charged in an assault near a downtown St. Louis arena after the victim died. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Jarmond Johnson is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree assault.

Police identified the victim of Saturday’s assault at a public transit station near the Enterprise Center as 35-year-old Dwight Washington, of St. Louis. He suffered a serious head injury and died Sunday. Kevin Scott of Metro Transit Public Safety said that the men knew each other and had been arguing. He said the assault was captured on surveillance video.