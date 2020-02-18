× Amid Bouwmeester’s Future, Blues deal for defenseman Scandella

The Blues acquired a veteran defenseman on Tuesday, February 18 to help replace the minutes played by Jay Bouwmeester, who was placed on the long term injured reserved list by the team. Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode exactly one week ago in a game in Anaheim, CA.

Blues President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Doug Armstrong sent a second round draft pick in the upcoming 2020 draft and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2021 draft to the Montreal Canadiens. In exchange, the Blues get veteran defenseman Marco Scandella. He has played in 569 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. Scandella is a 6’3″ left handed shooting defenseman and a ten year veteran in the league.

Armstrong held a press conference before tonight's Devils at Blues game to discuss the Scandella trade and touch on what might be Bouwmeester's future. He stopped short of saying Bouwmeester plans on retiring, stating he'll let Jay decide that. Armstrong did say he and Bouwmeester have talked about the veteran defenseman's future. Armstrong expects Bouwmeester to make an announcement in the next week.