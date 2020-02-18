Ask the Expert:  Workplace Safety Matters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Why should people care about workplace safety? No matter the company or job, workplace safety makes business sense and creates value beyond simply keeping people safe. Our expert Sheila Schmidt is the Safety & Risk Services Regional Manager with Missouri Employers Mutual with why workplace safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEM is a safety company that provides workers compensation insurance. Work comp is the only type of insurance they offer, so they are the experts. If a workplace injury happens, MEM will take care of you, but would rather prevent that injury in the first place.

Subscribe to this podcast: Ask the Experts: iTunes – Google Play