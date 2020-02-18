BattleHawks expand their community outreach, serve meals to the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As we enter the third week of the XFL season, members of the St. Louis BattleHawks spent their off day with a community hustle day.

Last week, they helped prepare meals for Operation Food Search. On Tuesday afternoon, they're preparing and serving dinners for the homeless at St. Patrick's Center in downtown St. Louis, with the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge making and serving meals.

Players, coaches, and staff from the BattleHawks are spending their off-day volunteering with community groups and nonprofit organizations.

The BattleHawks are excited for the home opener this Sunday at The Dome at America's Center. That game is a sellout.