Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester ‘On the road to recovery’ after cardiac episode

The St. Louis Blues watch as the paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on February 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 15: Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues waves during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester had a successful procedure for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator last week in California. The procedure restores the heart’s normal rhythm. He had a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim. Medical personnel used a defibrillator to revive Bouwmeester after the cardiac difficulty.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester issued this statement today:

“I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11. Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future.“

It is unclear what this will mean for Bouwmeester’s career but for now, he’s getting plenty of support from players across the NHL.

