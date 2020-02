Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On this cold and cloudy February day, you may be looking for signs of spring. Well, here is some good news, at least for southerners, the arrival of the first leaves of spring is running a solid 10 to 20 days ahead of normal, or about 2 to 3 weeks early.

We don't yet have a budding forecast for St. Louis. But if you want to take a drive to somewhere that is starting to look like spring, head south past Memphis or Nashville.