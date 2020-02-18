First responders pull woman from submerged vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Around 7:45 p.m. a woman driving northbound on Highway 67 in St. Charles County near West Alton veered off the roadway rolling into a ravine and landed upside down in a pond. The driver was able to crawl through 3 feet of water to escape the vehicle from the passenger side door.

First responders arriving on the scene found the woman injured but conscious. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.